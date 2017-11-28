Three men and one woman due to appear in court in connection with Cork drug seizure

Three men and a woman are still being questioned tonight, in connection with a sophisticated cocaine operation in West Cork.

They can be held up to seven days.

Gardaí are understood to have discovered cocaine in the region of €100,000 which was being prepared to target the Christmas market in Cork.

Members of the Drugs Squad uncovered the facility, when they raided a house in Dromleigh, in Bantry at around 10pm on Sunday night.

Detectives uncovered a large scale complex operation which involved the importation of fabric soaked with cocaine, the removal of the drug through a liquefying chemical process and a conversion to crystalline powder

Gardaí say it is not possible to put an exact value on the seizure because the cocaine was found in various forms,

They are due to appear at a sitting of Bandon District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am charged in relation to the drug seizure.