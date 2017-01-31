Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three men and a teenager in court this morning in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:05 am

Three men are to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly.

A fourth individual is to appear before The Children's Court, Smithfield, charged with similar offences.

The four males were arrested yesterday morning.

Neil Reilly was killed following two incidents that occurred on January 18, 2017.

At 4am, a number of shots were fired at a house at Liscairne Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and shortly after a collision resulted in a violent altercation involving at least five individuals.

Neil Reilly sustained serious injuries and died shortly after at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fireballs on chains whirled by man outside Cork public park

HSE struggling to recruit nurses

Two teenagers to appear in court in connection with Offaly burglaries

US Travel ban: Kenny orders review of US pre-clearance


Today's Stories

Fireballs on chains whirled by man outside public park

Human chain protest to highlight fears over Cork city’s quay flood defences

US Travel Ban: Anger at ‘earth-shattering’ Trump move

Lotto luck in Cork after €88m disappointment

Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 