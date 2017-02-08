Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three Irish people killed in UK housefire

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 12:14 pm

Three people from Ireland have been killed in a housefire in the UK.

Twenty-one firefighters and four fire engines tackled the blaze in a terrace house at Laburnum Avenue, Hornchurch near the London borough of Romford in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two men were taken to hospital in a critical condition. The men have both since died.

The woman was from Co Cork and the men - who were brothers - are believed to have been from the greater Dublin area.

The couple were visiting the man's brother at his home in Hornchurch. Neighbours told local newspaper the Romford Recorder that the man had been in poor health, and the couple were visiting him in recent days.

All three are understood to be in their late 60s or early 70s.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

More as we get it.

The scene of the blaze. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah / Romford Recorder

