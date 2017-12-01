Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three in hospital after collision involving two cars and a trailer in Clare

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 04:32 pm

By Patrick Flynn

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Clare this afternoon.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on the R473 Ennis to Kildysart road about two kilometres from Ballyea.

One car is understood to have collided with a parked trailer before smashing head-on into an oncoming car.

Two women had to be cut from the wreckage of one of the vehicles, while the driver of the second car was also injured but not trapped.

Gardaí are investigating whether the tractor and trailer were parked on or off the road at the time.

It’s also understood that the sun may have impaired one of the drivers’ vision before the collision.

Two units of the fire brigade from Ennis along with four ambulances from Ennis, Kilrush and Limerick responded to the incident.

Several garda units were also dispatched to the scene and the road was quickly closed with diversion being put in place.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Pic: Patrick Flynn.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof from one car so that the trapped occupants could be safely released.

The two women, believed to be in their 70s and 30s, were assessed at the scene before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The male driver of the second car, who was not trapped in his vehicle, was also taken to hospital for treatment. They are also understood not to have been seriously injured.

A male passenger in the second car was not taken to hospital.

Garda forensic collision investigators photographed and mapped the scene before the cars were removed for further examination.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating the cause of the collision.


