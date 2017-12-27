Three hurt in serious Roscommon crash

Update 2.45pm: The N5 has re-opened in Co Roscommon following a two-car crash in icy conditions this lunchtime.

The crash happened on the Charlestown to Ballaghaderreen road in Roscommon at around 12.45pm, in sleet and snow.

All those involved - two drivers and one passenger - were injured and taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

Earlier:

Two cars have been involved in a serious crash on the Charlestown to Ballaghadereen road in Roscommon.

The crash happened at around 12.45pm today on the old N5.

A temporary stop/go system was put in place but traffic is moving in the area.

Emergency services and the air ambulance attended the scene.

There is no word yet on the number of people injured, nor on the extent of their injuries.

More as we get it.