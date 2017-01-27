Three due in court in connection with Dublin guns seizure

Three men are due in court this afternoon in connection with a significant guns seizure in Dublin on Tuesday.

Fifteen firearms and 1,300 rounds of ammunition were seized at Greenogue industrial estate in Baldonnel during an operation targeting organised crime groups in Dublin.

Gardaí also seized a substantial amount of cash and documents related to bank accounts.

A fourth man arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.