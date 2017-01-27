Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three due in court in connection with Dublin guns seizure

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 01:29 pm

Three men are due in court this afternoon in connection with a significant guns seizure in Dublin on Tuesday.

Fifteen firearms and 1,300 rounds of ammunition were seized at Greenogue industrial estate in Baldonnel during an operation targeting organised crime groups in Dublin.

Gardaí also seized a substantial amount of cash and documents related to bank accounts.

A fourth man arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Dublin arms find

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

National Lottery reveals the shop that sold the €88m EuroMillions winning ticket

€200,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants seized in Kerry

Spain still top holiday destination for the Irish

Roadside drug tests from March


Today's Stories

Plans revealed for 300th anniversary of one of Cork’s oldest churches

Kenny to rely on Trump’s ‘big heart’ to ensure illegal Irish in America not deported

Rape Crisis Network Ireland queries State obligation to fund good data collection

Luxury Government jet sold for €420k now worth €5m

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 