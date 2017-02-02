Home»Breaking News»ireland

This is how many people are on hospital trolleys across the country

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 11:05 am

There has been a fall in the number of patients on trolleys across the country.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 517 people waiting on a bed - down from 601 yesterday.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 42 people on trolleys - followed by University Hospital Galway where the number stands at 37.

Meanwhile, Tallaght Hospital in Dublin is warning of long delays at its emergency department - and is urging patients to go to their GP before attending the ED.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hospital, trolleys, inmo

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Campaign group call for stiffer penalties over PSNI data breaches

Lawyer in Lotto case attacks credibility of stepmother

British monarch references painted over on street signs in Cork

Fianna Fáil announce Stephen Donnelly is to join the party


Today's Stories

Traveller sisters lose discrimination case against pub

Friend sued over tree-felling injuries

No jail for breaking man’s nose after bar dispute

Brexit set to hit Irish motor industry growth

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 