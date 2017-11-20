Home»Breaking News»ireland

This is how housing crisis is solved, says Taoiseach launching foundation stone for 84 homes

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 05:13 pm

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the housing crisis will only be solved bit-by-bit.

He launched the foundation stone for 84 new social homes in Clongriffin in Dublin earlier today.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Varadkar reiterated that solving the current problem will take time.

"You mentioned there being only 85 here, but this is how it's done," he said.

"We had a jobs crisis four or five years ago, and I was never at the announcement of 200,00 jobs - I was at the announcement of 50 jobs, 100 jobs and 150 jobs.

"And this is how it's done, at sites all around the country."

Earlier today, figures released by South Dublin County Council showed a record number of homeless people are living in emergency accommodation in that area.

Some 459 households were in emergency accommodation at the end of last month.

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesperson Eoin O'Broin described the statistics as "alarming".

"What it's also telling us is the number of people who are presenting as homeless is significantly higher - 730 households presented as homeless this year," he said.

"Some of those presented once, for the first time, others presented and had to present repeatedly throughout the month, which is a very worrying trend."


