This county had its wettest summer day in 62 years, new figures show

This summer was officially a washout - for some - according to new figures.

According to Met Éireann, most of the country saw higher than average rainfall and lower than normal temperatures over the summer months.

Malin Head in Co Donegal had its wettest summer in 19 years. It also experienced its wettest summer day in 62 years on August 22 as the remnants of Hurricane Gert battered parts of the north and west of the country.

Heavy downpours led to flash floods across many towns and villages. Scores of families were left homeless and around 300 parts of the Donegal road network were damaged in the floods.

Another wet spot was Newport in Co Mayo which clocked up 65 days of rain throughout June, July and August.

But despite the soggy season, Dublin still managed to enjoy a record temperature of 28.6C - the hottest day of the summer - on June 21 in Phoenix Park. This was the hottest June temperature since 1961.

And surprisingly, sunshine totals were above average for the season. In fact, the sunniest summer day since 2004 was recorded at Cork Airport on June 18 with almost 16 hours of sunshine.

Met Éireann described summer 2017 as "varied and unsettled".

The first half of June was changeable but the second half of the month saw one of the few fine spells of the season with warm, mostly dry weather.

July was unsettled and noticeably cool, however there were some fine days, especially to the south and east.

In August frontal systems brought rain or showers on most days.

The majority of seasonal mean temperatures were slightly below average.

The highest temperatures of the summer were reported between June 18 to 21 and July 17 and 18.