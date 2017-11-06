Home»Breaking News»ireland

Third level institutions face losing funding if they do not correct gender balance

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 09:41 am

Third level institutions face losing some of their funding if they do not take steps to correct their gender balance.

A new task force has been set up by the Higher Education Minister, which has until March to make its first recommendations.

It follows a Higher Education Authority report which confirms we have a persistent problem with a lack of women in top academic positions.

Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor says it is discrimination, and she is determined to end it.

She said: "The message to the higher education institutes is that there is no where to hide and that gender inequality which is alive and well in our education institutes, will be eradicated."

The Irish Federation of University Teachers has welcomed the move.

General Secretary Joan Donegan says there has been a slight increase in the number of female professorships of late.

She said: "We have seen the average move from 19% to 21%, I know that is very small but within 2014 to now to see even that movement is very good.

"Of course we want to see much bigger movement and we are hoping that with the intervention of the Minister that she will make sure it will happen."


KEYWORDS

Gender gapinequality

More in this Section

Man due in Longford Court following discovery of cannabis 'grow house'

Warning to Cork homeowners after string of burglaries by travelling crime gangs

Survey reveals cost is the main barrier to keeping fit

Calls for Government to implement Citizen's Assembly climate change recommendations


Today's Stories

One in 10 stroke victims not hospitalised on time

Cork Flood Defences: Two sides have different views on solution to city’s flooding issues

People ‘should be marching’ to protest at homelessness

Cork woman's grows hair to 14in in length to help two charities

Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »