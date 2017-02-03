Home»Breaking News»ireland

These Laois hotels are in top 1% of places to stay worldwide

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 12:33 pm

Two hotels in Laois have been rated among the top 1% of hotels in the world.

Roundwood House and Ballyfin Demesne, where Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West honeymooned in May 2014, have been voted into the top ten of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice 'Top 25 Small Hotels in Ireland'.

Roundwood House

TripAdvisor has also highlighted the hotels' spots among the top 1% of hotels in the world.

TripAdvisor has revealed the world’s top properties for the 15th year of the awards, based on the millions of reviews shared this year from travellers around the globe.

"The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice hotel winners are remarkable service, value and quality," says Barbara Messing, TripAdvisor's chief marketing officer.

Roundwood House

"Laois is not typically a tourist destination for overseas travellers but such awards place the county firmly on the map and will undoubtedly lead to increased footfall from both national and international visitors," said Hannah Flynn of Roundwood House.

"Furthermore, the personal touch these houses provide, together with their history and quintessential Irishness, makes them the perfect ambassadors for our country.

Roundwood House

"Warm hospitality and excellent food are the most prominent themes running through the reviews for both Roundwood House and Ballyfin Demesne.

"Both are open to dinner guests with advance booking so why not treat yourself and find out what the top 1% of properties in the world are all about."

Ballyfin Demesne

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS travel, tourism

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Friend of man allegedly murdered in row over a Chihuahua lied to Gardaí

EU leaders to introduce measures to crack down on refugee smugglers

Tánaiste to crime families: 'You will not win'

Jobs boost for Limerick as Virgin Media set to increase staff


Today's Stories

Clamper left brain damaged from hammer blow sues employer for €2m

Street name group accused of vandalism in Cork

Gardaí investigate Hutch link to seizure

Garda numbers growing for first time, says deputy chief

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

My best gig ever: New book asked people to recall their favourite concert

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 