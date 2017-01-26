These are the Babestation models sent to smooth over Westport phone number mix-up

Update 3pm: Three models from UK-based adult entertainment station Babestation are visiting Westport today after a phone number mix-up saw locals receiving calls from patrons looking to access the chatline.

The models - Vicky Narni, Priya Young and Alexa Brooke - called into local station CRC 1029 fm for a chat and were planning to speak then to locals. Babestation representatives accompanied the models.

Babestation models called into @CRC1029fm for a chat before heading to Westport later. Tune in from 4. pic.twitter.com/vFFA6xrndt — Aonghus Ó Maicín (@AonghusOMaicin) January 26, 2017

Babestation's emoji blunder as they use Ivory Coast flag in tweet as models… https://t.co/KsvLHtr149 #ivorycoast — Ivory Coast Crisis (@bnnnewslive2) January 26, 2017

Babestation models in Westport have promised to come back next August to counteract the Dubs' 2017 version of #ThingsLeeDid. @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/Fo60jNqgAW — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) January 26, 2017

Update 11.40am: The UK-based adult entertainment station Babestation has agreed to change their number.

The station has changed their number after a number of calls were being made to landlines in Westport intended for the chatline.

The adult entertainment company says it will take several hours to update its onscreen details but the number should be fixed by tonight, or tomorrow.

Westport residents got mysterious calls from customers who forgot to include the international dialling code.

Babestation is sending three models to Westport today to apologise.

Babestation has agreed to change chatline phone numbers to ensure Westport residents no longer get calls #campaignjournalism — Philip Ryan (@Philip_Ryan) January 26, 2017

Earlier: Residents in Co. Mayo are calling for a UK-based adult entertainment station to change its phone number, after people in Westport received calls intended for a chatline.

Representatives from Babestation are visiting Westport this afternoon, to apologise to local people who received wrong-number calls meant for their hotline.

The mix-up happened when viewers omitted the an international dialling code, and mistakenly called residents in Westport.

It's been brought to the attention of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as well as Comreg.

Local Councillor Christy Hyland, says the visit by Babestation this afternoon is unnecessary: "There is confusion regarding the telephone code for Westport, 098 that is the prefix you put in front of the Westport landline numbers.

"I don't think there is a need for the action they are taking.

"All they need to do is to change the 098 of their contact number and hence the people with landlines in Westport will not be receiving these calls."