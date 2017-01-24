Theresa May declines invitation to address Dáil

Theresa May has declined an invitation to make a historic address to the Dáil.

The British Prime Minister was asked by Taoiseach Enda Kenny to give a speech in the Dáil during a one-day official visit to Ireland before the end of the month.

She would have been the first Tory leader, and only the second British prime minister, to speak before the Dáil - following on from Tony Blair’s ground-breaking address in 1998.

But Mr Kenny has indicated that Mrs May has turned down the offer, originally advanced by the Ceann Comhairle on a suggestion from the Green Party.

"My understanding is that the Prime Minister’s schedule will not allow that to happen and I am not in control of that schedule," Mr Kenny told the Dáil.

"Obviously, when details are absolutely finalised, we will be aware of those.

"My understanding is that the visit was to come to Government Buildings to have a Taoiseach to Prime Minister discussion, and to follow that with a particular set of issues.

"It is around this that the visit will take place."

Mrs May and Mr Kenny are due to meet in Dublin to discuss Brexit.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan had said it was vitally important that Mrs May sets out her views on how Brexit will affect Ireland during her visit.

Last November, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon got a standing ovation when she addressed the Seanad.