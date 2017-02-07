Home»Breaking News»ireland

Theatre dedicated to scoliosis operations to open in April

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 06:14 pm

The Health Minister has announced that a theatre at Crumlin children's hospital in Dublin that is to be dedicated to scoliosis operations will open in April.

Simon Harris says it will result in at least 194 spinal operations being carried out this year.

Health Minister Simon Harris.

He met the hospital chief executive and the CEO of the children's hospital group this afternoon after it emerged the theatre was built but hasn't been sufficiently staffed to open.

“This will see significant reductions in waiting lists for scoliosis and waiting times for scoliosis patients,” Minister Harris said. ”At the end of this month, I will receive from the HSE and the Children’s Hospital group and action plan for scoliosis. I will engage with all parties in this house and with advocacy groups in relation to that.

“In addition to that, by June we will have an additional orthopaedic post filled.”

Clarie and her son Darragh, who suffers from scoliosis, featured in Living on the List.

It follows an RTÉ Investigates programme that found tens of thousands of patients aren’t included on official waiting lists.

The programme Living on the List revealed the personal stories of many Irish patients awaiting treatment, including two children awaiting treatment for scoliosis.

