The most popular Christmas drinks have been revealed

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 10:39 am

Whiskey, wine and gin were the drinks of choice over the festive period according to Dalcassian Wines & Spirits, one of Ireland's largest drinks distributors.

The company reported a 25% increase in the sale of super premium wine brands and a 20% increase in their turnover for the Christmas period.

Gin , in particular the new Drumshambl Gunpowder Irish Gin, were popular options this December along with Super-premium whiskey such as Irishman, Writers and Dubliner Irish Whiskey with a trend towards higher-end cask finished and single mald expressions.

Despite the increased spending in wine, whiskey and gin, the retailer is reporting an overall static market saying people are spending more, but drinking less.

Managing director John Dillon said: ““Irish consumers are trading up across the board, but showing no significant increase in total spend.”

 

 “Quality, craft and premium are the big winners but people are drinking much less. Despite continued economic recovery, consumer behaviour still bears echoes of the recession.  It’s as though we still haven’t lost the fear of 2008.”

