'The most I've ever done to her is have a tight cuddle', says Tina Satchwell's husband

The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell denies killing her.

45-year-old Tina Satchwell went missing from her home in Youghal in Co Cork eight months ago.

Despite hundreds of leads and a water search operation there has been no trace of Tina.

Today is the couple's 26th wedding anniversary.

Speaking to TV3, Richard Satchwell told Paul Byrne that he had nothing to do with her death:

"I have never once in nearly 30 years of being together laid a finger on her.

"The most I've ever done to her is have a tight cuddle, loving the bones off her."

When asked if he killed Tina Satchwell, Mr Satchwell replied:

"Never, I would never lay a finger on her."