The Lotto results are in...

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 09:08 pm

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.5million.

The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 14, 18, 39 and 44. The bonus number was 16.

More than 36,000 players won prizes in tonight's draw.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €3million.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 13, 14, 33, 39 and 44. The bonus number was 20.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 22, 32, 38, 39, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 44.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 30, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 24
    • 28
    • 31
    • 33
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 15
    • 17
    • 19
    • 33
    • 36
    • 13


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,506,892

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 13
    • 14
    • 33
    • 39
    • 44
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 22
    • 32
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 44


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 13
    • 14
    • 33
    • 39
    • 44
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 22
    • 32
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 44


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 22
    • 25
    • 28
    • 31
    • 14


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 18
    • 23
    • 26
    • 33
    • 38
    • 10

