The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, worth over €2.5million.

The numbers drawn were 2, 8, 14, 18, 39 and 44. The bonus number was 16.

More than 36,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw.

Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €3million.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 13, 14, 33, 39 and 44. The bonus number was 20.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 22, 32, 38, 39, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 44.