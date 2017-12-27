The Lotto results are in…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2m.
The winning numbers were 17, 20, 22, 24, 25, 40 and the bonus is 18.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 27, 2017
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 25,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €112,469.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
