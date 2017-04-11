The International DUBLIN Literary Award has announced its shortlist of 10

Ten novels have been shortlisted for the 2017 International DUBLIN Literary Award.

The list includes The Green Road by Irish author Anne Enright, six novels in translation from Angola, Austria, Denmark/Norway, Mexico, Mozambique and Turkey, and novels from Nigeria, Vietnam and the USA.

The award is worth €100,000 to the winner and is the world’s most valuable annual literary award for a single work of fiction published in English.

It is now in its 22nd year and this year's winner will be announced by Dublin Lord Mayor, Brendan Carr, on Wednesday, June 21.

The shortlisted titles are: A General Theory of Oblivion by José Eduardo Agualusa (Angolan) Translated from the Portuguese by Daniel Hahn. Published by Harvill Secker & Archipelago Books

Confession of the Lioness by Mia Couto (Mozambican) Translated from the Portuguese by David Brookshaw. Published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux & Harvill Secker

The Green Road by Anne Enright (Irish ) Published by Jonathan Cape & W.W. Norton

The Prophets of Eternal Fjord by Kim Leine (Danish/Norwegian) Translated from the Danish by Martin Aitken. Published by Atlantic Books & W.W. Norton

The Story of My Teeth by Valeria Luiselli (Mexican) Translated from the Spanish by Margaret Christina MacSweeney. Published by Coffee House Press & Granta Books

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Vietnamese/American) First novel. Published by Grove/Atlantic & Corsair

Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta (Nigerian-American) Published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt & Granta Books

A Strangeness in My Mind by Orhan Pamuk (Turkish) Translated from the Turkish by Ekin Oklap. Published by Faber & Faber

A Whole Life by Robert Seethaler (Austrian) Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins. Published by Picador

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (American) Published by Doubleday & Picador

The Lord Mayor reminded people that they can borrow the shortlisted novels from libraries saying: "Readers have plenty of time to pick their own favourite between now and 21st June, when I announce the winner.

"The titles on this year’s shortlist were nominated by public libraries in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden and the USA.

"This is the beauty of this award; it reaches out to readers and authors worldwide, while also celebrating excellence in contemporary Irish literature represented on the 2017 shortlist by our laureate for Irish Fiction, Anne Enright."

Margaret Hayes, Dublin City Librarian summed up the novels saying: "Issues of conflict and communication are set against a myriad of cultural and family settings and in contemporary and historic time periods. For readers, these stories add new and absorbing characters to our circle of international literary acquaintances."





The prize is presented annually for a novel written in English or translated into English, and is sponsored by Dublin City Council and managed by Dublin City Libraries as part of its designation as a UNESCO City of Literature, which it recieved in 2010.

Nominations are made by library systems in major cities throughout the world. Established in 1994, the Award is now wholly funded by Dublin City Council.