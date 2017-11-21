The Euromillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions, worth over €60m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 28, 31, 57
Lotto Results: Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €61,046,362
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
More From The Irish Examiner