The CAO has opened, students can now apply for third level courses

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 12:29 pm

Students can start to apply for third level courses from today.

The Central Applications Office has opened for prospective students, and will remain open until the 1st of February.

A fee of €30 will be charged until the January 20 for registrations which will increase to €45 thereafter.

Past President of the Institute of Guidance Councillors, Betty McLaughlin, says students who are unsure should register now to get their CAO number.

She said: "If you're not sure about your course and very many are not, a good starting point is to say 'what am I good at, what subjects do I really enjoy, what excites me most and what am I passionate about?'"


