Terry Wogan to be honoured in Limerick with bronze sculpture

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 11:02 am

Late broadcaster Terry Wogan is being honoured in Limerick today.

A bronze sculpture by Rory Breslin will be unveiled as part of a number of memorial events.

The renowned broadcaster from Limerick enjoyed around 50 years of success on the airwaves in Britain.

Dr Matthew Potter, Curator of the Limerick Museum, hopes fans will bring memorabilia to today's events.

"The whole purpose of a pop-up museum really is to promote conversations, get a discussion going, and to bring people together - a celebration of Terry Wogan's life and in particular his connections with Limerick.

"He was born in Limerick city in 1938 and he lived there until he was 15 years of age," he said.

