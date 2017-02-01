Terry Wogan memorial to be built in Limerick

A memorial to Terry Wogan is to be erected in Limerick, it has been decided by Limerick City and Country Council.

The decision to commemorate one of Limerick’s most famous sons, Terry Wogan, was reached a day after the first anniversary of his death.

His death in January 2016 was a shock to all his fans, with the outpouring of grief testament to the love everyone had for Terry.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon said: “Terry was welcomed into the homes of millions of Irish and British people either on the television or radio. He had a very easy going way about him, which drew people in and he made people feel they were the only person he was talking to.”

“He was proud to be from Limerick and a wonderful ambassador for Limerick and Ireland in Britain, at a time when it was difficult.”

“It is right for Limerick to honour him and I’m proposing a statue of Terry Wogan sitting on a bench with microphone in hand ready to have a good ole chat.”

Limerick City and County Council is to invite a number of artists who work in creating life-sized sculptures through the medium of bronze and who can deliver within a specified timeframe, to come up with ideas.

A selection committee including input from the public will then select the preferred memorial.

Sheila Deegan, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “Terry was a broadcasting legend across Ireland and Britain. His love of broadcasting will feed into the plans for the memorial.”

“His farewell words on his last radio programme were of humility and pride and we want to capture both of those traits that he had as a broadcaster and as a proud Limerick man.”