Tensions high amid conflicting rallies by military veterans and republicans

A military veterans' rally has commenced amid tight security in Belfast as hardline republicans protested only yards away.

The event and counter-demonstration started peacefully amid a tense atmosphere in the city centre.

The rally, organised by Justice for Northern Ireland Veterans (JFNIV) is seeking to highlight what it alleges is a legal witch-hunt against former security members who served during the Troubles.

There are similar rallies taking place in London and Glasgow organised by a campaign group formed in response to a number of recent prosecutions of former soldiers in relation to incidents during the region's sectarian conflict.

A republican group gathered for its own rally in Belfast.

Saoradh, which means liberation in Irish, was formed in 2016 with the backing of dissident republican prisoners.

Around 150 participants stood on the other side of a police line holding placards and singing anti-British songs.

Outside City Hall, on the other side of the road, pipers played and speakers called for an end to what they alleged was unfair treatment of former security force members.

A crowd of around 500 attended the veterans' rally.

The JFNIV event in London is taking place at Horse Guards Parade, while George Square will be the focus of the Glasgow demonstration.

Last year, two former soldiers were told they will be prosecuted for murder over the 1972 death of official IRA commander Joe McCann. Another prominent case involves retired soldier Dennis Hutchings.

The 75-year-old is to face trial accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to a fatal shooting in 1974.

Hutchings, from Torpoint in Cornwall, is due to address the veterans' rally in London.

Around 200 veterans took part in a march in Glasgow city centre at the same time as the Belfast event.

Led by Paisley Comrades Pipe Band, the procession marched to George Square where banners reading "Justice for Northern Ireland veterans" were displayed.

Alan Dalgliesh, 53, who served with the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards between 1979 and 1994, said: "It's a bit of a witch-hunt for me.

"You join up (to the Army), take your allegiance and you're doing it for the government and now they're backtracking and getting folk for their duty.

"It's just wrong that you're just waiting for that knock on the door about something that happened years ago which you did as your job.

"Every regiment, every veteran is united on this. I've heard of a couple of guys who've had a knock on their door (from police) asking: 'What happened here, what happened there?'

"But why? It's your duty, and that's what we did."

Geordie Gaughan, a former sergeant in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, served for 10 tours of Northern Ireland and took part in the Glasgow march.

The 76-year-old from Paisley said: "This is to show people that the Northern Ireland veterans are being forgotten about by the Government.

"Everything we want to raise for veterans we have to do through charities and the Legion. We want to make people aware that we're still here.

"People are here to remember their mates, and we want to tell the Government: 'We are the veterans and it's time you did something for us.'"