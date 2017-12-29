Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ten counties on alert for 110km per hour winds as country endures ice and snow

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 06:35 am

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for 10 counties this morning with winds up to 110 kms per hour expected.

Met Eireann issued the alert for Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, Wexford and Waterford.

ESB crews will be ready to restore power to any areas which may be badly affected by the strong winds.

Public Safety Manager with ESB Networks Arthur Byrne says Christmas time is always busy for crews.

He said: "One of the most frequent calls we might get, apart from if we did have a storm and there were overhead wires that were down and people had no supply, is sometimes when people's main fuse blows.

"And the reason it blows at this time of year is that there is lots of new equipment attached like lights, and lots of equipment getting heavier use than at other times of the year."

It is in addition to the Status Yellow snow and ice warning that is in place for the whole country until 10am this morning.

Forecasters have warned motorists of the risk of sleet and snow and icy conditions on the nations roads this morning.


