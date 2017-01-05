Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenager stabbed to death in Dublin

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 04:18 pm

A young man has been stabbed to death in Dublin.

The attack happened at about 3pm in Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown in Tallaght.

The victim, who gardaí say was in his late teens, was taken to Tallaght hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí could not confirm whether the young man was from the area in which the attack took place.

Gardaí are at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau is scheduled to attend the scene later.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the Kilclare area this afternoon between 2.45pm and 3.30pm to contact them at Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Tallaght stabbing

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dublin Zoo unveils new calf of extinct-in-the-wild breed of oryx

Transport Minister 'committed' to naming and shaming drink drivers

Video: Apollo House group agree to meet with Housing Minister

Health watchdog says e-cigarettes are cost-effective way to help smokers quit


Today's Stories

Man who stole stash of wine was selling it on roadside

Housing Minister Simon Coveney: Exciting developments for Cork city

Garda probe after college hit by €360k fraud

‘Name and shame’ to curb drink driving

Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 