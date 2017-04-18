Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenager raped in Belfast city centre

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 04:00 pm

A woman has been raped in Belfast city centre.

The attack on the 18-year-old took place in the Gloucester Street area on Saturday April 8.

Detective Inspector Zoe McKee said: "We are keen to identify and speak to a male we believe may be able to assist us with our enquires.

"He is described as around 19 years old, 5ft 7 tall, thin, clean shaven with short dark hair."

She appealed for witnesses and asked to hear from anyone who was in the area during the early hours of Saturday April 8 and who may have witnessed a "distressed" female or anything else unusual.

