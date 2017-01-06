Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenager arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen in Dublin

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 09:09 am

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen in Dublin yesterday.

The 17-year-old was attacked in Kilclare Crescent in the Jobstown area of Tallaght at around 3pm yesterday.

Gardaí say they arrested a boy just after 7am today in the Tallaght area.

He is currently being held in relation to their investigations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Reece's mother had died in Sepatember and it is understood he recently enrolled in a programme for early school leavers.

KEYWORDS Reece Cullen

