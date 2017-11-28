Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenage boy dies after being struck by van in Kildare

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 10:29 pm

A teenage boy has died after being struck by a van in Kildare.

Gardaí have announced that a 16-year-old boy was struck by a van while crossing Clane Road, Sallins yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.45am on Monday.

He was seriously injured in the collision and was removed to Naas Hospital, before later being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

He passed away this evening. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been on the Clane Road, Sallins or in the area between 7.40am and 7.45am on Monday morning, and particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 - 884300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


