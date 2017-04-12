Tech firm Citrix to create 150 jobs in Dublin

Citrix is create 150 new jobs as part of an expansion drive at its Dublin office, in East Point Business Park, it was announced today.

The new jobs will primarily consist of Inside Sales and Technical Support Services roles to support Citrix transition to a cloud model.

The expanded office will provide workspaces for over 400 employees and will host the EMEA Inside Sales and Tech Support functions and other support roles.

Recruitment for the positions has already started.

The company intends to fill up to half of the roles by the summer, before completing the recruitment drive by the end of the year.

Pic: Citrix.com

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Jobs Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “I am delighted to be here today for this major expansion by Citrix.

“We already have a strong footprint of ICT companies in the Dublin area and we always encourage these companies to expand and diversify.

“That is exactly what Citrix have decided to do, with the creation of an additional 150 valuable, high skilled jobs, which is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer.

“I am confident that Ireland has the IT skills available to facilitate this exciting expansion.”

Sherif Seddik, VP and managing director of Citrix EMEA, added: “We ultimately decided that Dublin is the best location to attract the right talent and build out our Inside Sales EMEA practice.

“Having first committed to Ireland in 1999, we have gone from strength to strength and are delighted to continue our growth story in Dublin.

“Today’s announcement will enable us to create a better experience for our customers and partners.

“We are looking for a wide range of talent, including new graduates, experienced technical support engineers and sales staff. We would encourage anyone looking to take their career to the next level to explore the roles available.”

The project is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.