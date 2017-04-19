Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teachers Union of Ireland members set deadline for restoration of pay equality

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:03 pm

Members of the Teachers Union of Ireland have set a deadline for the restoration of pay equality.

Teachers will be balloted on industrial action in October if equal pay is not restored by September.

The motion was passed by delegates at the TUI conference in Cork today.

Teachers who qualified after 2010 earn around €8000 euro less than their more senior colleagues.

Minister Richard Bruton says they have taken steps to restore 75% of newer entrants pay, but wouldn’t say if it would ever reach 100%.

"I can understand a claim for equality in the abstract but for me I have to recognise that being fair and equal has to also look at children with special needs who have requirements.

"The extra 15,000 children who are coming into the system.

"I have to balance those and you have to make sure that you treat everyone fairly," he said.

