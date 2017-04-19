Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teachers say homelessness having an impact in the classroom

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 06:30 am

Teachers say the effect of homelessness is being felt in classrooms around Ireland.

Unions are holding their annual get togethers this week - with the INTO voting to join campaigns to defend our right to a home at their meeting.

The organisation said children are coming to school hungry and in some cases do not know where they will be sleeping each night.

The INTO's Gregor Kerr - a teacher in Dublin - said it is having a long term impact on young people’s education.

“In many classrooms across the country what is happening is there are a growing number of children who are coming to school every day who are unsure about their accommodation situations, who may be living in hotels or B&B accommodation.

“What is happening impacts on their ability to form normal social friendships and their ability to concentrate.”

Meanwhile IMPACT which represents 11,000 education sector workers will hold its annual gathering today.

Spokesperson Niall Shanahan said the cost of early childhood schooling will be raised.

“The key thing we are looking for is greater state investment in early education services. The difference that greater investment would make is it would reduce the very high costs that families are paying for early childhood care and education, but also would enable us to address the issue of low pay in the education sector.”

ireland, homeless, education.

