Home»Breaking News»ireland

TDs in talks to form new pro-life party

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 12:22 pm

Former Fianna Fáil senator John Hanafin and a handful of Independent TDs have held talks about setting up a new political party before the next general election, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

The new party would focus on retaining the Eighth Amendment, promoting rural issues, and preventing drink driving reforms.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins confirmed that he, Mr Hanafin, Mattie McGrath, Michael Harty, and Noel Grealish have discussed the potential move and contacted the Standards in Public Office Commission about how a new party could be established.

Reports yesterday said the new party has been under discussion since September due to claims of bias against pro-life and rural views.

Michael Collins

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Collins said the possibility of setting up the party before the next general election remains and that its policies will be based on retaining the Eighth Amendment, rural issues and preventing drink driving reforms: “Pro-life and rural issues are being overlooked completely in the Dáil.

“I’m open to discussion on everything and I’m happy to remain as an Independent by myself, and I wouldn’t shut the door on anybody.

“But it would be difficult for someone who is totally opposed to the views we stand for to join us.”

Mr Hanafin — the father of former Fianna Fáil education minister Mary Hanafin — held a meeting with Mr Collins, Mr McGrath, Mr Harty and Mr Grealish last month about the possibility of setting up the party.

While Mr Grealish has since cooled on the prospect, the other TDs remain open to the idea and believe they will be able to entice others to join them.

The TDs are believed to want to base the potential new party on the Independents4Change group, which is registered as a party but remains a loose coalition.

A party formation would allow any new group to receive additional state funding and to highlight differences from the existing Rural Independents Group in the Dáil of whom Mr Collins, Mr McGrath, and Mr Harty are already members.

However, it would also mean the new organisation would have to meet strict gender quota rules for general election candidates.

This story originally appeared in the Irish Examiner.


More in this Section

Sinn Féin votes in favour of going into Government as junior party

Gardaí make one arrest in €25k drug seizure in Meath

Latest: Galway Councillor calls for investigation after 20 people trapped on big wheel for three hours

Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin are 'ready' to go into power with another party


Today's Stories

First licence granted to treat pain with cannabis

Barry Walsh quits Fine Gael role after ‘trial by media’

EU chiefs back Irish threat to veto Brexit trade talks

Violent teen ‘will harm girl he defiled’ if bailed

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »