Taxi passenger who died in Dublin crash 'was travelling home from work'

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 08:08 am

Update 12.47pm: It is understood a taxi passenger who died in a crash in Dublin's north inner city early this morning was on his way home from work.

Local Councillor Nial Ring said the place where the accident happened is not regarded as an accident blackspot.

“Obviously that particular intersection has seen some tragedies in the past in terms of a shooting, and there has been some accidents in the area, but it’s not a notorious blackspot or anything like that.

Earlier:

A taxi passenger has died in an overnight road accident in Dublin.

The two-car crash happened at Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 at 1.40am this morning.

The man, believed to be aged in his late 30s or early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the taxi was treated at The Mater Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the other car was uninjured.

The road at the scene has re-opened following an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

