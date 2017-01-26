Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach’s office welcomes St Patrick’s Day invitation to Trump White House

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 01:04 pm

The US Embassy in Dublin announced that Taoiseach Enda Kenny will visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day, reports Irish Examiner political reporter, Joyce Fegan. 

The tweet from the US Embassy in Dublin this morning read: "@PressSec announces Taoiseach Enda Kenny will visit @WhiteHouse on St Patrick’s Day."

However, in the video of Mr Spicer, it stated that an invitation had been extended but he did not confirm if it had been accepted.

"And finally before you ask because I know it’s an issue that’s near and dear to me, I was asked yesterday about the status of the invitation of Prime Minister Kenny from Ireland to visit the United States on St Patrick’s Day and I’m pleased to announce that the President (Donald Trump) has extended that invitation, it actually happened during the transition period, and we look forward to the Prime Minister attending," Mr Spicer said.

A spokesperson from the Taoiseach’s office said the St Patrick’s Day events would provide an "opportunity" to discuss "our priorities and concerns."

"The St. Patrick’s Day events provide a valuable opportunity for the Government to discuss, at the very highest levels of US politics, our priorities and concerns.

"The relationship between Ireland and the US is complex and multi-layered. The Government’s priority is to ensure that the long-standing relationship between Ireland and the US is protected in the interests of Irish citizens on both sides of the Atlantic. The Taoiseach looks forward to visiting the White House on St. Patrick’s Day," the spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

