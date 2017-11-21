Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach urged to correct Dáil record over Tánaiste's knowledge of McCabe attacks

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is being urged to correct the Dáil record in relation to Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is being accused of knowing about the gardaí's plan to discredit him since 2015.

Last week, Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that Ms Fitzgerald only found out in May 2016.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that Ms Fitzgerald was made aware of the strategy in May 2015 — a year before it entered the public domain in May 2016 as the Taoiseach claimed last week.

Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Leo Varadkar said Ms Fitzgerald had “no hand, act, or part” in that strategy.

“She found out about it after the fact, but around the time it was in the public domain when everyone else knew about it as well,” said Mr Varadkar.

The information came to light in May 2016 when Michael Clifford in ​the Irish Examiner, and Katie Hannon on​ ​RTÉ​,​ brought the matter into the public domain.

Social Democrats TD Roisín Shortall says it is time for the truth.

She said: "We're calling now on the Taoiseach to clarify the situation, to correct the record of the Dáil.

"Because quite clearly what he told us last week was misleading and tell us exactly now when Frances Fitzgerald became aware of the legal strategy and what action, if any, did she take on foot of that."


