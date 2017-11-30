Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach under pressure to address gender imbalance as he prepares to name new Tánaiste

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 06:59 am

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to name the new Tánaiste later today.

It follows Tuesday's resignation of Frances Fitzgerald from the role.

He was Mr Varadkar's opponent in the battle to lead Fine Gael, but the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was an early favourite to be announced as Tánaiste today.

However, also hotly tipped is Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Heather Humphreys.

Further back in the field contenders include Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The departure of Frances Fitzgerald from the Cabinet also leaves the Taoiseach with the Business, Enterprise and Innovation role to fill.

Given that he has been criticised for the gender imbalance in his Cabinet, there is speculation the next holder of that portfolio will also be female.


