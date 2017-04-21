Taoiseach travels to the Hague for further Brexit talks

The Taoiseach will travel to the Hague today as part of Ireland's efforts to be prioritised in Brexit negotiations.

Enda Kenny's visit comes after the UK Prime Minister shocked European leaders this week and launched an election campaign.

Today's meeting with the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark is the latest in a series of discussions with EU leaders on Brexit.

While negotiations do not officially get underway for a number of weeks yet - Enda Kenny has been highlighting Ireland's specific concerns about the UK's departure from the European Union.

It comes just days after Theresa May announced voters would go to the polls in a general election - in a bid to restore certainty in Westminster ahead of Brexit.

Mr Kenny says Ireland's efforts to date have already been successful in shaping the draft guidelines for the exit process.

The Taoiseach says today's are just the start of what will be long and complex negotiations.