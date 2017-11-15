Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach to meet Sinn Fein leaders to discuss failed Stormont talks

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 08:31 am

The Taoiseach is to meet Sinn Fein leaders today to discuss the impasse in the Stormont talks.

The British government put forward legislation for a Budget Bill on Monday after parties once again failed to reach a deal.

Michelle O'Neill, Gerry Adams and Mary Lou McDonald are to meet Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at government buildings.

O'Neill says there is now a responsibility on the two governments to address the issues of rights.

She is calling for a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference to discuss the matter.


