Taoiseach to lay wreath in Enniskillen for Remembrance Sunday

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Remembrance Sunday commemorations will take place across the world, and the island of Ireland, today.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will head to Enniskillen to lay a wreath in memory of those who died in the two world wars and President Michael D Higgins will attend the annual Remembrance service at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin.

It is 99 years since the guns on the Western Front fell silent, marking the end of World War One.

Today, Mr Varadkar will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen before attending a Remembrance Service in Saint Macartin's Cathedral.

Heritage Minister Heather Humphreys will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast.

Services are also being held this weekend across Britain, France, Serbia, Belgium and Canada.

In London, Big Ben - which has been silent since August for repairs - chimed to commemorate those who died in World War One nearly a century ago.

In Australia, Sydney's iconic Opera House was lit up with red poppies.


