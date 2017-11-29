Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach tells party meeting he believes Frances Fitzgerald will be vindicated

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 09:42 pm

By Juno McEnroe

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the weekly Fine Gael party meeting in Leinster House that he believes Frances Fitzgerald did nothing wrong and that she will be vindicated.

After a week where the former Tanaiste’s actions brought the country close to a snap general election, Mr Varadkar told his party he hoped Ms Fitzgerald would return to the top level of politics.

His comments come after the former Tanaiste’s resignation this week following days of controversy over her handling of emails citing a garda strategy to discredit whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting she had done nothing wrong and he thought her name would be “vindicated”.

Party sources said that Ms Fitzgerald in an emotional address described how she had worked in Leinster House as a TD for years and that she was also happy an election had been averted.

It is understood that TDs and senators spoke for over an hour, mainly praising her and also complaining about how he was treated.

Some spoke about people using the Dail as a star chamber. Other suggested she had experienced a "trial by media".

During the long discussions though, Ms Fitzgerald did not apologise or say she regretted what the party had been put through. It is understood that no one member criticised her.

* Read Juno McEnroe’s full report from tonight’s meeting in tomorrow’s Irish Examiner.


KEYWORDS

Leo VaradkarFrances Fitzgerald

Related Articles

Latest: Email furore has strengthened confidence and supply agreement, says Murphy

Leo Varadkar: Good woman leaving office without a full hearing

Frances Fitzgerald resignation: Wider cabinet reshuffle may be on the cards

Fitzgerald defiant after resignation as spotlight turns to Varadkar and Flanagan

More in this Section

Taoiseach 'confident' European Council will 'operate by consensus' over border

Inquest hears how man was shot dead in front of wife and child in Dublin

High Court time should not be wasted on 'petty squabbles' between parents, says judge

Gardaí seek help to find elderly man missing from Dublin care centre for two weeks


Today's Stories

Man who saved family among 30 to get water safety honours

Cork a big winner at Bord Gáis Energy Book Awards

Man who saved family among 30 to get water safety honours

Nightclub patron punched bouncer

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »