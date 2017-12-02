Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach still believes Frances Fitzgerald 'did no wrong'

Saturday, December 02, 2017 - 10:56 am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he still believes former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald 'didn't do anything wrong', writes Sally Gorman.

Speaking about Ms Fitzgerald's resignation over the controversial emails surrounding Sgt. Maurice McCabe the Taoiseach said: "I believe there was some level of awareness there but not any detail."

Defending his former colleague on air with RTÉ's Marian Finucane this morning, Mr Varadkar said he ultimately "wanted to stand by a colleague, who I believe didn't do anything wrong."

To which Finucane replied: "Did she do right, did she take action?"

According to Mr Varadkar: "Frances acted properly" and "she is a very cautious politician, she is the kind of person who will follow procedure and take advice."

Mr Varadkar started the interview by stating: "It has been a long week in politics" but reminded listeners that it is not the "first time an Irish government has gone through a political crisis," and says he does not believe the Government has been "weaked" by recent ongoings.

In light of the Maurice McCabe scandal, the Taoiseach admitted it had been going on "far too long and needs to be dealt with", adding that there is serious reform needed in the Department of Justice.

Varadkar also revealed he is due to appoint an independent senior barrister to investigate the emails.

He said: "Having seen this go on for too long and having seen the loss of a colleague, I am determined to reform the Department of Justice and the Gardaí.

The Taoiseach continued by saying later in the interview that "the relationship between Gardaí and the Department of Justice is just too close."

When Ms Finucane asked Mr Varadkar whether he felt "out of his depth" over the past week he said:

"No I didnt, I am going through things for the first time, I want my Ministers and backbenchers to know that I am the type of person to get to the truth and that I will give them support."

Speaking about the country being on the brink of a general election before Christmas, Finucane asked: "How irresponsible would that have been?"

But Varadkar reassured listeners saying: "I was always confident we would avoid that, we didn't want an election at this time, we just couldn't allow that."

He is also determined that "we will get through to our budget in October next year."

Leo Varadkar said the reason we now have a tribunal is to see whether there was collusion.

Speaking about that tribunal, the Taoiseach said: "There is going to be a witch hunt and nobody is going to be safe."

"Whether it was an error or neglect, action will be taken."

Mr Varadkar then went on to outline the plan of action.

He said: "The plan is to advertise for a new Garda Commissioner, it will be open to external applicants.

"It isn't going to be enough to bring in a new Commissioner, we need a management team, there are different options as to how we can do this."

Ms Finucane went on to ask the Taoiseach how it felt to be before the Dáil unaware and uninformed.

He said: "It is an extremely unpleasant experience, you feel very exposed."

He admitted that incorrect briefings can "knock your confidence."

He concluded the interview on Radio One by saying: "This episode is a lesson for all of us."


KEYWORDS

TaoiseachLeo VaradkarFrances Fitzgerald

Related Articles

Independent barrister set to oversee Department of Justice email probe

Disclosures Tribunal chair dismisses allegations made by Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison

Frances Fitzgerald may have departed but this issue is far from buried

Independent Alliance doesn't regret stance on Frances Fitzgerald, says Shane Ross

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for hit-and-run witnesses in Westmeath

Orla Tinsley in hospital as possible donor found for double lung transplant

Gardaí arrest woman after seizing 30,000 tablets at house in Dublin

Ryanair pilots believed representing staff in airline was 'a very dangerous thing', High Court hears


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Charity group plea to use Irish Water refund to help homeless

Romanians ‘will face jail’ if they continue to beg

Donald Tusk gives Ireland crucial backing on border

Sentencing in false rape case set for January

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Irish knitwear is having a moment - here's some of the best on offer

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »