Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach: ’Maybe it’s the beginning of a long journey for Sinn Féin’

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 07:16 pm

The Taoiseach has opened the door to a possible future coalition between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

Enda Kenny’s comments come after Mary Lou McDonald, the leading contender to replace Gerry Adams, said the party was open to being a junior coalition partner.

She says she wants the party to be in power.

Previously Enda Kenny has said Sinn Féin weren’t fit to be in government here, but today the Taoiseach was more measured.

"I saw the comment from the Deputy Leader of the Sinn Féin party, so I’m glad to understand that they now begin to realise that in order to get things done you need to be in there so I’m not going to make any further comment on that.

"Obviously the Sinn Féin party I think have only voted on a European issue once in terms of favour, so maybe it’s the beginning of a long journey for them."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fine gael, sinn fein, government, politics, enda kenny, gerry adams, mary lou mcdonald,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Government plans to sell 25% AIB stake this year for about €3bn

Investigation launched into ticket sales for live events

2,639 girls 'may be at risk of female genital mutilation' in Ireland

Dáil passes motion to review Stardust evidence


Today's Stories

Incoming UCC president open to Israel conference

Man whose conviction for murder of Veronica Guerin was overturned gives evidence at nephew's inquest

Owen O'Callaghan was described as ‘a humble, honest, caring man’

Pub owner claims barred punter assaulted him

Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 