Taoiseach: Ross NOT in hiding over Bus Éireann dispute

The Taoiseach has denied that Transport Minister Shane Ross is "in hiding" as strike action looms at Bus Éireann.

Five unions at the company have this afternoon called on Minister Ross to facilitate talks.

Their move comes after the acting chief executive of Bus Éireann warned an Oireachtas committee yesterday that it faced insolvency and the loss of 2,600 jobs.

Enda Kenny said talks between union and management were the only way to resolve this.

He said: "Mr Ross is not hiding; he has been answering questions in the Dáil on this and there's no more public forum that that.

"Clearly there's an issue here. I do hope the engagement with the Labour Court will bring about a situation where there can be talks between unions and management, because that's where this has to be settled."

Meanwhile, The NBRU's general secretary Dermot O'Leary said unions were not planning an all-out strike.

Mr O'Leary says they would do everything possible to prevent leaving local communities without transport.