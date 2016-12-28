Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach: Pensions must be considered when examining public-sector pay

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:51 pm

Public-sector workers are being told the value of their pensions will have to be considered in pay talks.

It has been confirmed the issue will be examined by the Public Sector Pay Commission.

The Government is insisting no substantive talks on pay restoration will get underway until next autumn when the commission has reported.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said that the pension issue will be examined.

"Clearly the gap between private pensions and public pensions will have grown, so Government are anxious that the Public [Sector] Pay Commission will be allowed to do its work in that regard, and report back to Government in due course," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS public sector, enda kenny

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Public sector pay deals: Bridging the gap between the two sides

Gardaí to decide steps to implement €50m pay deal after members backed it

Kevin Duffy row: Garda sergeants and inspectors refuse to engage with pay commission

Government has badly mishandled public-sector pay claims, says Shortall

More in this Section

Gardaí clamp down on drink driving over the festive period

Discrimination against people with disabilities cause for concern

Ambitious dieting goals helps weight loss, according to research

Cork city residents object to Penny Dinners' day-care centre plan


Today's Stories

Political year in review: 2016 edition

Minister warns of Brexit risks to farming and fishing exports

Only 10 inspections of English language schools

Enda Kenny wants cost of public pensions to be examined

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 