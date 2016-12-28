Taoiseach: Pensions must be considered when examining public-sector pay

Public-sector workers are being told the value of their pensions will have to be considered in pay talks.

It has been confirmed the issue will be examined by the Public Sector Pay Commission.

The Government is insisting no substantive talks on pay restoration will get underway until next autumn when the commission has reported.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said that the pension issue will be examined.

"Clearly the gap between private pensions and public pensions will have grown, so Government are anxious that the Public [Sector] Pay Commission will be allowed to do its work in that regard, and report back to Government in due course," he said.