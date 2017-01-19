Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach: No prospect of a general election this year

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 02:09 pm

The Taoiseach says there is no prospect of a general election this year.

Enda Kenny said he has no intention of going to the polls in 2017.

Speaking to CNBC in Davos the Taoiseach said he was confident Ireland could attract foreign direct investment to Ireland post Brexit.

And Enda Kenny said he was in agreement with British Prime Minister Theresa May over the border issue in the North: "We've agreed that there will not be a return to borders of the past, customs post along that border.

"And while this might present a challenge obviously it is a question to which we will achieve an answer.

"So in that sense, we are both agreed that we preserve the common travel area and that there will not be a return to a hard border."

