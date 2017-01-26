Taoiseach: 'Maybe it's the beginning of a long journey for Sinn Féin'

The Taoiseach has opened the door to a possible future coalition between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

Enda Kenny's comments come after Mary Lou McDonald, the leading contender to replace Gerry Adams, said the party was open to being a junior coalition partner.

She says she wants the party to be in power.

Previously Enda Kenny has said Sinn Féin weren't fit to be in government here, but today the Taoiseach was more measured.

"I saw the comment from the Deputy Leader of the Sinn Féin party, so I'm glad to understand that they now begin to realise that in order to get things done you need to be in there so I'm not going to make any further comment on that.

"Obviously the Sinn Féin party I think have only voted on a European issue once in terms of favour, so maybe it's the beginning of a long journey for them."