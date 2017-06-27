Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to speak to Donald Trump today

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 08:03 am

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to speak with Donald Trump later today.

It will be his first official phone call with the US President since taking over from Enda Kenny.

It comes as Donald Trump's been given the go-ahead to partially introduce his travel ban.

The US Supreme Court ruled the ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries can be reinstated until a hearing in the autumn.

The decision is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his presidency so far.

The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case, which has stirred heated emotions across the nation.

In the meantime, the court said that Mr Trump's ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen can be enforced if those visitors lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States".

Mr Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by the courts.

Opponents say the ban is unlawful, based on visitors' Muslim religion.

The administration review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.

A 120-day ban on refugees is also being allowed to take effect on a limited basis.

Mr Trump has hailed the high court's order as a "clear victory for our national security".

He said in a statement that his "number one responsibility" is to keep the American people safe.

