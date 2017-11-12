Taoiseach lays Remembrance Sunday wreath at site of Enniskillen bombing

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has laid a laurel wreath at the site of an IRA Remembrance Sunday bombing in the North.

It is 30 years since the attack at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh killed 11 people outright and left 68 injured, while a 12th victim, Ronnie Hill, died after spending 13 years in a coma.

Mr Varadkar was continuing the tradition of his predecessor, Enda Kenny, in attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire, and Police Service of Northern Ireland chief constable George Hamilton also laid tributes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attends this mornings Remembrance Sunday Ceremony in Enniskillen pic.twitter.com/l5fXrNbkRA — Ronan McGrade (@RonanMcGrade) November 12, 2017

The US government's representative in Northern Ireland, Dan Lawton, also placed a floral wreath beside the monument to the fallen.

He helped a frail elderly veteran by the arm.

Various military representatives placed tributes.

A band played the Last Post and the street was thronged with onlookers.

The event remembers those who died in the First World War, Second World War and later conflicts.

Afterwards a service was held in St Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen.

Senior officials at the Catholic diocese in the town have moved to reassure all members of the community amid a row about the proposed location of a memorial to the 1987 Enniskillen bombing.

The scene of the Enniskillen bombing in 1987.

Rt Rev. Joseph McGuinness, administrator for the Diocese of Clogher, said the church had "no objection whatsoever to a permanent memorial being erected to the victims", and that it would carefully consider an application to site it on church land.

His remarks came amid fears that community relations between Protestants and Catholics could be damaged in the town amid a row over the placement of a memorial for the atrocity.

On the precise 30th anniversary of the bomb on Wednesday, a temporary memorial was unveiled to the 12 victims but quickly moved pending a decision on its future.