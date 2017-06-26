Home»Breaking News»ireland

Taoiseach: If you want more female Ministers, elect more women to the Dáil

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 07:16 am

The best way to get more women into Cabinet is to elect more of them to the Dáil, according to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Taoiseach has dismissed criticism that his ministerial picks are overwhelmingly male.

Of the 34 positions filled by Mr Varadkar since becoming Taoiseach, including Attorney General, only seven are women.

However, Mr Varadkar says that proportion is the same as the number of women in the Dáil in the first place.

He said: "About 20% of our TDs are women and as a result of that about 20% of our Ministers are women.

"What I'd like to see is that 30, 40 or even 50% of our TDs being women and then that would give me or future Taoisigh a bigger group to choose from.

"As a party Fine Gael already have more female TDs than any other party, and we're going to build on that."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man taken from mother after birth urges justice for baby home abuse victims

Man held after woman found locked in car and machete recovered

Man seriously injured after being 'ejected out back window' of car in Limerick

Man in 20s charged in connection with fatal Waterford assault


Today's Stories

Bessborough babies were used for formula trial

Judges told by Taoiseach to respect political powers

Fear of limits on asylum seeker right to work

Missing Tina’s husband urges her to contact him

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 